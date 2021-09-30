Arunachal Pradesh reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day infection in the past one month, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 54,572, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

Lohit district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 44, followed by Tawang (35) and Lower Dibang Valley (15), the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 276 after an 89-year-old man from West Kameng district succumbed to the disease on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a health facility here, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Twenty-five more people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the frontier state to 53,856, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 440 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state remained at 98.69 per cent while the active percentage stood at 0.81, the SSO said.

Lohit district has the highest number of active cases at 79, followed by Tirap (66), Tawang (62), West Kameng (46) and Lower Dibang Valley district (45) .

As many as 11,43,159 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,714 on Wednesday, Jampa said adding, the positivity ratio in the state stands at 4.71 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,72,498 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)