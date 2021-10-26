Arunachal Pradesh reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 55,105, an official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

There are 138 active cases in the state at present, while 54,687 people have recovered, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 33, followed by Tawang (21), Namsai (18), Lower Dibang Valley (15) and East Siang (12), he said.

The positivity rate was at 1.63 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 978 samples. PTI UPL SOM SOM

