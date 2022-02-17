Arunachal Pradesh reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 64,159, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 11 were detected in West Kameng, 10 in Capital Complex Region and seven in Lohit district, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 94 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 63,444.

The toll remained at 294 as no new death was reported, the official said.

There are 421 active cases in the state at present, he said.

The new cases were detected after testing 606 samples, recording a positivity rate of 8.08 per cent. PTI UPL SOM SOM

