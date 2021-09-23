Arunachal Pradesh reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,241 as 51 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 273 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 442 active COVID-19 cases, while 53,526 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 22 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.68 per cent while the percentage of active cases is 0.81 and the positivity ratio stood at 1.77 per cent, Jampa said.

Lower Subansiri district has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Tawang (59), West Kameng (47), Tirap (45) and Lower Dibang Valley (44).

The state has tested 11,26,393 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, including 2,879 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

A total of 11,11,651 people have been inoculated in the state thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)