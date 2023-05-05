Arunachal Pradesh Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,953 after eight more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The northeastern state reported seven cases on Thursday.

All the new COVID-19 cases were detected through rapid antigen tests carried out on 39 samples, the official said.

Arunchal Pradesh currently has 39 active COVID-19 cases after six people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 25, followed by Leparada and West Kameng with four cases each, Changlang (3), Namsai (2) and Tirap with one active case, Jampa said The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state remained at 99.50 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.

A total of 66,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 296 people have succumbed to the virus till date, the official said. PTI UPL RG