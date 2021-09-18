Arunachal Pradesh Reports More Single-day COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 69 patients recuperated from the disease while 38 new infections pushed the tally to 54,028, a health department official said here on Saturday.

A total of 53,252 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 69 on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the northeastern state improved marginally to 98.56 per cent from 98.50 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.54 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 271 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 505 active COVID-19 cases.

Lower Subansiri district has the highest number of active cases at 78, followed by the Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (68), Tawang (62) and West Kameng at 49 cases.

As many as 11,11,081 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,465 on Friday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,70,690 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)