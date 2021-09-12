Arunachal Pradesh Reports One New COVID-19 Death, 47 Fresh Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 270 as one more person died of the disease, a senior health official said in Itanagar on Sunday.

A 44-year-old woman of Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday died due to Covid Pneumonia, the official said.

Meanwhile, single-day recoveries continue to surpass fresh coronavirus cases in the northeastern state, as 68 more people recuperated from the disease on Saturday while 47 new infections were registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The new cases pushed the total caseload in the northeastern state to 53,710.

As many as 52,879 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate improved marginally to 98.45 per cent from 98.41 per cent the previous day, the official said. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.67 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 561 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 96, followed by Lower Subansiri at 69, East Siang (56) and West Kameng at 53.

So far 10,92,145 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,816 on Saturday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,32,805 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.

