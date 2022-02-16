Arunachal Pradesh Resident Allegedly Abducted By Chinese PLA In 2015; Family Awaits Return

The return of Miram Tarong, the 17-year-old boy who was allegedly 'abducted' by the Chinese PLA last month has reignited hope in another family. Relatives of Tapor Pullom, a resident of Shiyomi district of Arunachal Pradesh who went missing in 2015, continue to await his return. Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed exclusive details of and accounts of Pullom's disappearance, and how he continues to remain missing more than 6 years after he was allegedly 'abducted' by the PLA.

According to Pullom's daughter-in-law Amoni Diru, Tapor Pullom left his residence on September 11, 2015, to go for hunting and herb collection. He was accompanied by a friend named Takayorthi who returned home a few days later, reluctant to divulge any information about Pullom's whereabouts.

Upon being pressurized he revealed that Tapor Pullom has allegedly been abducted by Goring (Chinese people in local language) from Manigaon in Shiyomi which is India's last village in Arunachal Pradesh. When the family approached the District Administration in October 2015, they were allegedly turned down, with officials stating that the matter is not under their jurisdiction.

#RepublicExclusive | When we heard the news of Miram Taron, we also felt hopeful of my father-in-law's return: Amoni Diru, daughter-in-law of Tapor Pullom, an Arunachal resident allegedly abducted by Chinese PLA in 2015



Tune in to watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/HMdrmu0ITY — Republic (@republic) February 16, 2022

Miram Tarong, who was found by the Chinese army after he was initially reported to be 'abducted', belongs to the adjoining district. This has reignited hopes of Tapor Pullom's possible return.

Speaking to Republic TV, PD Sona, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker revealed that he has asked for the documents related to Pullom's disappearance so that the matter could be pursued with the Central government. "I have been briefed about the whole thing. Now that the family has appealed to the government, we will pursue this. We also have our Union Law Minister. From our side, we will do all things. I have assured them," said PD Sona.

#RepublicExclusive | I have asked for the documents so we can pursue with the Central govt; I can understand the agony & sorrow: PD Sona, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker, on Tapor Pullom, an Arunachal resident allegedly abducted by Chinese PLA in 2015https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/D0azkuQhDT — Republic (@republic) February 16, 2022

Last month, BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Stating that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities, he urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release.

After strong pressure, and pursuance from the state and Centre including Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 27, China handed over the missing Arunachal teenager to the Indian Army. He reunited with his parents in Tuting on January 31.