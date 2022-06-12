Arunachal Pradesh: Search Ops Continue For 2 Indian Army Soldiers Missing Since May 28

Two soldiers of the Indian Army are missing since May 28 from their location of deployment in Arunachal Pradesh in the Eastern Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which comes under the Eastern Command headquartered at Kolkata. Identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh Negi, the two soldiers are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post.

Intensive search operations have been ongoing for the Army personnel, both of whom are from the same Unit of the Garhwal regiment.

The Army in a statement said, "Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved. The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks. "

Indian Army sets court of inquiry

Meanwhile, belonging to Uttarakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated. Reports quoted Naik Singh's wife, Mamata, as saying that she was contacted by the Army officials on May 29, informing that her husband had gone missing a day ago. Another call was made to her on June 9, in which she was told that both the soldiers may have drowned in the river.

Similar calls were made to Lance Naik Negi's wife, who cast her apprehensions about both the soldiers going to the river, without the people around having any clue. Meanwhile, a court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.