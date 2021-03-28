Arunachal Pradesh: Students Sing 'Hum Bhartiya Hain', PM Modi Shares 'adorable' Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video of a group of Yobin students singing in unison a patriotic song. The video was shot in a school in Vijaynagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "An adorable video from Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present in the school. The CM arrived in Changlang district's Vijaynagar area on the second day of his tour of the state's eastern regions. "They have lived in abject poverty for decades owing to lack of road. Yet love for the country hasn’t been deterred. I will make sure, road to prosperity reaches them," said Pema Khandu.

CM Pema Khandu met the local "Yobin people" and talked about their day-to-day problems. He also thanked them for "wonderful hospitality."

Yobin students sing ‘Hum sab Bharatiya he’ during my tour of Vijaynagar area in Changlang district.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/CTUFyVqVbG — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 28, 2021

Yesterday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu became the first-ever Chief Minister to travel to Vijaynagar, a remote area of the State. Khandu took to his official social media handle to share glimpses and details of his rather rough journey to the region. As per the information shared by him, he started his journey at 5 am on March 25 from Debian and reached Gandhigram for a night halt before covering the remaining journey to Vijaynagar the next day.

(Credits-Narendra Modi/Instagram/PTI)

