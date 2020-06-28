Arunachal Pradesh Suspends Entry Of Returnees From July 1-3 Amid COVID Pandemic

Arunachal Pradesh has suspended the entry of returnees from outside the state from July 1 to July 3, except for emergency cases and exempted categories. The Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar capital region issued an order regarding the same.

The order read, "Consequent upon the decision taken during coordination meeting held on June 27, under the chairmanship of Minister (Home) regarding winding up of faculty quarantine at PTC Banderdewa, it is hereby ordered that the PTC, Banderdewa shall not admit any returnee/inmate with effect from June 30."

It further read, "The entry of returnees from outside the state shall be suspended temporarily from July 1 to July 3 except the emergent cases and exempted categories as per MHA's order which shall be dealt at the Banderdewa check gate on a case to case basis." Meanwhile, as per the order, the registrations will resume at the state quarantine centre in Lekhi and hotels from July 4.

COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

On Saturday, five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's infection tally to 177. While three new cases were detected from West Kameng district, two others were s from the Capital Complex area and West Siang district. According to an official, all of them recently returned to the state and were in quarantine facilities. They have been asymptomatic, the official further stated. Currently. Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 122 active cases, out of which 54 patients have recovered.

(With ANI Inputs)