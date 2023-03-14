Arunachal Pradesh Working To Boost Its Border Infrastructure With China, Bhutan & Myanmar

In a big move to secure its borders, the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated several infrastructure development programmes in the areas along the international border with China, Bhutan and Myanmar. According to the news agency ANI, the border infrastructure development is being carried out in at least 65 model villages of the state.

The details of the development programme were revealed by Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while he was responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on the steps taken by the state government in view of the construction activities carried out by China along the international border with India.

Apart from the construction work along the border areas, the state Deputy Chief Minister shed light on the developing education sector of the state. Informing about the same, Mein said four new Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) and four such existing schools have been upgraded under BADP with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. He further added that eight model schools have been established in the border area during 2017-18.

“To address infrastructure gaps at the border, development projects such as road connectivity, foot suspension bridges, health facilities, drinking water and electricity facilities have been provided through the normal allocation of BADP fund and also from the state fund,” Mein said.

India, China clash in Arunachal’s Tawang

It is important to note that the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December last year raised a major concern over the security of border areas. As a result of the Indo-China face-off that occurred on December 9 alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC), both sides suffered injuries.

Notably, the clash occurred after China wanted to take over the Tawang area in order to keep an eye on the LAC and Tibet. In order to take control of the region, the Chinese troops tried to take over the control of the region, however, it badly failed after the Indian forces successfully pushed them back.