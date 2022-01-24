Arunachal Records 242 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 59,404

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 59,404 with 242 single-day cases, 117 less than the number of infections the previous day, a senior health department official said. The death toll remained at 282 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 2,934 active cases, while 56,188 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at 1,145, followed by West Kameng (245), Namsai (218), Changlang (194), Papumpare (159), Lohit (156) and Lower Dibang Valley (146), he said.

A total of 12,26,594 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 30.36 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said altogether 15,60,793 people have been vaccinated.

