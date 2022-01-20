Arunachal registers 435 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 57,822

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 435 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far this month, as the tally climbed to 57,822, a senior health department official said.

The northeastern state had Wednesday logged 350 infections.

Out of Thursday’s count, 138 cases were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 40 from West Kameng, Changlang (37), Namsai (35), Lower Dibang Valley (31), Lohit (28), Papumpare (26), Lower Subansiri (23) and East Siang (22), he said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,938 active cases, while 55,602 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at 686, followed by West Kameng (233), Changlang (186), Namsai (125), Lower Dibang Valley (121) and Lohit (101).

A total of 12,21,290 samples have been tested for COVID-19, he said, adding, the positivity ratio stood at 26.75 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said altogether 15,50,443 people have been vaccinated in the state. PTI UPL RBT RBT

