Arunachal Reports 132 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 56,010

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases, 54 fewer than the previous day, pushing the tally to 56,010, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The single-day infections include 41 cases in the Capital Complex Region, 26 in Changlang and 19 in West Kameng.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 665 active cases, while 55,063 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 226, followed by West Kameng and Lohit (62 each), Namsai (45), Tawang (43), Changlang (39), Papumpare (37), West Siang (31) and Lower Dibang Valley (30).

Over 12.12 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 12.47 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said more than 16 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

