Arunachal Reports 139 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 63,619, a senior health official said.

The toll rose to 292 after a 65-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with COVID pneumonia, he said.

Capital Complex Region reported 22 of the new cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (21), Lohit (19), Namsai (13) and Tawang (12), the official said.

Among the new patients, 78 have Covid symptoms, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 294 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 61,884.

Arunachal Pradesh at present has 1,443 active cases.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,724 samples, recording a positivity rate of 08.06 per cent.

