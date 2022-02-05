Arunachal Reports 196 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 407 Recoveries

Arunachal Pradesh reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 407 more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state’s coronavirus tally rose to 63,315 with the single-day infections, and the recovery count stood at 61,039, he said.

The death toll remained at 291, as no new fatality was reported since Friday, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,985 active cases, with the Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, topping the list with 669 active infections, followed by Lower Subansiri (246) and West Kameng (127).

A total of 12,46,692 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,747 on Friday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate dipped to 11.21 per cent from 11.31 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 15,89,939 people have been inoculated till date.

