Arunachal reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 23%

Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, up from 89 it reported on the previous day, a senior health official said.

Among the new patients are two Army personnel, a CRPF jawan and an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said.

The state has so far reported 56,493 cases of COVID-19 and 282 deaths with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

Of the new cases, 101 were detected in the Capital Complex Region, 44 in West Kameng and 27 in Lower Dibang Valley.

Changlang reported 24 new cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (15), Lohit (14), Namsai (11) and East Siang (7).

The Northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4 with 1,141 new cases reported since then.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,070 active cases, while 32 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,141, the official said.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,137 samples, recording a positivity rate of 23.39 per cent. PTI UPL SOM SOM

