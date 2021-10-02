Arunachal Reports 54 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, a senior health official said.

A 60-year-old man from Tirap district died at the dedicated COVID hospital at Chimpu due to acute respiratory distress along with COVID pneumonia, the official said.

The state has so far registered 54,680 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths, he said.

Nineteen of the people who died of COVID in the state were fully vaccinated, while 45 deceased persons got their first dose, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 43 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the Northeastern state to 53,974, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 429 active cases.

Lohit district has the highest number of active cases at 80, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (71), Tawang (57), West Kameng (50) and East Siang (37).

The new cases were detected after testing 2,126 samples.

