Arunachal Reports 7 New COVID Cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 280. So far, the state has reported 55,197 COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Of them, 54,873 patients have recovered, including nine on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 44 active cases. The new cases were detected after testing 772 samples on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)