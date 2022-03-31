Arunachal reports one new Covid case, tally at 64,485

Itanagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Days after turning into a Covid-free state, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported a fresh case, pushing the tally to 64,485, a senior health department official said.

The new case was detected from Shi Yomi district, he said.

The northeastern state had become Covid-free on March 27 after the lone infected person in Lohit district recovered.

The death toll remained at 296 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 64,188 people have recovered from the disease in Arunachal Pradesh so far, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,62,145 people have been inoculated till Wednesday. PTI UPL RBT RBT

