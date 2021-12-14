Arunachal Reports Seven Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh’s single-day COVID-19 count rose on Tuesday, as the state recorded seven fresh cases, six more than the previous day, raising the tally to 55,313, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 35 active cases, while 54,998 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by West Kameng (9), Namsai (4) and Tawang (3).

Over 12 lakh samples, including 319 on Monday, have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 2.19 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 14,39,835 people have been inoculated thus far.

