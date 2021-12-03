Arunachal Reports Six Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 55,285, after six more persons tested positive, a senior health official said on Friday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 280, as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 36 active cases, while 54,969 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Kameng district reported the highest number of active cases at 12, followed by the Capital Complex Region – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas with 10, Tawang (7) and Lower Dibang Valley (4). A total of 11,99,142 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 322 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 1.8 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 14,17,560 people have been inoculated thus far.

