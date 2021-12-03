Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Mein

Itanagar, Dec 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the state has successfully implemented the Centre’s rural electrification schemes like Saubhagya and Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Ujwala Yojana.

Attending the review meeting of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the North-Eastern states at Guwahati, Mein said that all projects under the rural electrification schemes would be completed within the current financial year, according to an official press release.

The RDSS involves a compulsory smart metering ecosystem across the distribution sector, starting from electricity feeders to the consumer level.

The scheme aims to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of discoms.

Mein, who is also the state’s Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources minister, said that the thin population residing in scattered habitations in remote villages of the state, difficult mountainous terrain, and dense forests frequented by heavy rains, landslides, and snowfall in the winter season coupled with the frequent disruption of long distribution lines are the main challenges. Despite the challenges, Arunachal Pradesh is committed to implementing the RDSS, the release said.

Mein said the power department had already installed 24,874 pre-paid energy meters at the premises of consumers in Itanagar and Naharlagun towns in the state capital complex and the revenue collection through the pre-paid energy meters are very encouraging.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh. Referring to the huge hydro-power potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the minister said that the state would become the main exporter of power in the country and the power sector would enhance the GDP of the state by 2-3 times in days to come. PTI UPL MM MM

