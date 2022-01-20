Last Updated:

Arunachal Teen Kidnapped By Chinese Army From Indian Village, Claims BJP MP; Seeks Return

Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao alleged that a 17-year-old local youth Miram Taron has been abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village

Suchitra Karthikeyan

In a shocking development, Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao alleged that a 17-year-old local youth Miram Taron has been abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory. Goa stated that Taron has been kidnapped from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene. 

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Alarmed at the alleged kidnapping, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering spoke to Republic, expressing concern for the teen's safety. He stated that the two boys had allegedly gone inside the area which has been intruded by China while inside Indian territory. He rued that after 50 years of governance, Arunachal citizens were still facing such issues. 

"I spoke to MLA of that area. The boys had gone across the borders, but did not cross into the Chinese area. They had gone into the area which is intruded by the Chinese. For the last 50 years, we have been a complete state. Such things are really unfortunate. It is sad that China is infiltrating and considering our citizens as spies," said Ering.

Other Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala and Manish Tewari too raised the issue. While Tewari lauded the BJP MP for raising the issue, Surjewala targetted the Centre over the security lapse. He slammed the Centre's indifference, asking "How can GOI permit abduction of our citizens?".

Earlier in September 2020, 5 Arunachal people who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police. The kidnapped - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - were later handed over back to the Indian Army a few days later. 

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th  round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns as soon as possible. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

Over the last round of talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has been completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

