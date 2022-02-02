After reuniting with his family, Arunachal teen Miram Taron's father Opang Taron has shared heartbreaking claims that the boy went through while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the kin of the young boy said that he was kicked and given shock treatments and is still in pain. 17-year-old Taron reunited with his family on Monday, January 31st after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Arunachal teen's father alleges torture by Chinese PLA:

"After he was abducted, he was taken to the camp of Chinese PLA. At first, he was kicked on his back three times and it still pains him there. Then he was also given current two times," Miram Taron's father told Republic.

Earlier, the father had said his son is still in shock as he was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity apart from the physical torture.

#BREAKING | Arunachal teen's kin claims 'torture' by Chinese Army, Father speaks to Republic TV. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/tIUke18JiT — Republic (@republic) February 2, 2022

"They untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself. But, they provided him with adequate food," Opang Taron said earlier.

Arunachal teen handed back to Indian Army

As the concerning matter unfolded, it earned the spotlight when BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao reported this to the authorities and urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Immediately taking cognisance, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Miram, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting. The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities, as revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West.