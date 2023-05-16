Arunachal Tribal Leaders Talk Development, Initiatives In Meet With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a delegation consisting of several community leaders of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday. The prime minister, while expressing his happiness on meeting the delegation, enquired about the experience of their recent visit to the state of Gujarat, especially to Kevadia and GIFT city. Apart from this, he also discussed the historical and cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat with them.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the delegation thanked PM Modi for inviting them to his residence for the interaction and shared their views and experiences related to the recent Gujarat visit. They also praised the joint efforts of the central and the state government, which have led to the big strides in infrastructural development of the state.

Delegation was accompanied by Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Notably, a delegation consisting of members of various community-based organisations belonging to Arunachal Pradesh recently visited Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. During their visit to Gujarat, they also met Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel.

Later, praising the Gujarat government, CM Khandu wrote on Twitter, “Gujarat has introduced several transformative initiatives, bringing a remarkable improvement in the state's economy and people's ease of living.”

While meeting the prime minister, the Arunachal CM specially mentioned that with the support from the central government, many outstanding border issues such as the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border dispute have been resolved.

The members of the delegation expressed their happiness of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked about their desire to contribute to the development efforts of the PM.

Had an excellent meeting with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed different aspects relating to the state’s development and fulfilling the wishes of the people. pic.twitter.com/fIpP04jveP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2023

