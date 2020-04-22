Arunachal Village Sets Example, Rescues Wild Goral And Relocates It Back To Habitat

At a time when some channels and websites have been circulating fake news in regards to Arunachal Pradesh, during these trying times, a remote village in the state has set an example. Villagers of Dirang in West Kameng district rescued and relocated a wild Goral on Tuesday.

Villagers helped the poor animal to go back to the wild

The animal was stranded in the crop field fence and villagers thought it to be a domesticated goat but the forest officials identified the animal as Chinese Goral and good sense prevailed over the villagers as they finally helped the poor animal to go back to the wild.

Wide publicity is being made in the remote areas not to harm the wild animals as due to restricted human activities in the forest fringe area wild animals are coming towards human habitation making it vulnerable to the poachers.

It may be mentioned that on Monday, a few channels and websites reported a fake story of Arunachal villagers eating venomous King Cobra due to scarcity of food. The news invited sharp criticism from all walks of life across the Northeast, cutting across political lines.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union MoS Kiren Rijiju had to issue a statement on Twitter naming and shaming the websites for running fake news.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to a large species of flora and fauna. Most of the people living in the villages depend mainly on herbs and woods from the jungles and livestock they rear in the backyard. Except for a few anti-social elements, the people, in general, share a close bonding with nature and have always been setting an example of co-existence.

