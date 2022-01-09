Arunachal's COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 9.40%

Itanagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 33 more than the previous day, taking the Northeastern state's active tally to 186, a senior health official said.

Among the newly-infected patients are eight students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here who returned from other states after vacation, he said.

Besides, 10 Army personnel, four officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and one ITBP jawan are also among the new patients.

The state did not report any recovery in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported 55,521 cases. The state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections over the last five days with total 169 cases reported.

Of the new patients, 27 are symptomatic, the official said.

The toll remained at 282 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Twenty-one of the new cases were detected in the Capital Complex Region and 11 in West Siang district.

The new cases were detected after testing 622 samples, recording a positivity rate of 9.40 per cent, as against 5.56 per cent on Saturday. PTI UPL SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)