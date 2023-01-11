Arunachal's Republic Day Tableau To Showcase Tourism Potential

Arunachal Pradesh’s tableau for the Republic Day celebrations this year in Delhi will feature the prospect of tourism in the northeastern state, an official said on Wednesday.

The tableau will highlight various initiatives taken by the state government to build infrastructure such as road, rail and air connectivity that has facilitated tourism boost in the state, he said.

It will feature newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport, the Shingpho festival and the 1962 War Memorial of Tawang, said the official of the state Information and Public Relations (IPR) department.

During the Republic Day parade on January 26, as many as 36 artistes donning the traditional attire of various tribes of the state will be part of the programme, he said.

The ‘Donyi Polo Airport’ in the state capital opened in November last year and has facilitated the arrival of domestic and international tourists into the state.

The upgradation of advanced landing grounds with civil terminals has also improved the lives of the people residing in the border state immensely, the official claimed.

“Even the remotest border areas have been connected by all-weather roads to facilitate movement of civilians and defence personnel and tourists as well. These initiatives will be highlighted in the tableau,” he said.

