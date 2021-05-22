Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre Of Reducing Delhi's Vaccine Quota; Puts Forth 4 Suggestions

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has reduced the vaccine quota of the national capital for the month of June. According to him, Delhi was poised to receive only 8 lakh doses from the Union government next month as opposed to the monthly requirement of 80 lakh vaccines. It is pertinent to note that the Delhi government has already asked Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Dr Reddy's to supply 67 lakh vaccine doses each.

On this occasion, Kejriwal put forth 4 suggestions to ramp up vaccination including emergency approval for foreign COVID-19 vaccines. Reiterating that the vaccination for the 18-44 age group has been temporarily suspended, he urged the Centre to supply more vaccine doses at the earliest. A total of 38,92,181 persons have been inoculated in the city whereas 11,32,546 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Delhi needs 80 lakh vaccine doses every month. As against this, we got only 16 lakh vaccines in May. The Centre had reduced Delhi's vaccine quota for June. We have received intimation from the Centre that we will get only 8 lakh vaccines in June. In Delhi, we have administered 50 lakh vaccines. We need an additional 1.5 crore vaccines to inoculate all adults of Delhi. If we move forward at the same pace, it will take 30 months for the adults of Delhi to get vaccinated."

Here are Kejriwal's 4 suggestions:

Bharat Biotech has agreed to share the formula of COVAXIN with other companies. The Centre should immediately summon all vaccine manufacturing companies in India within 24 hours and order them to start producing vaccines on a war footing in a time-bound manner

The Centre must give approval to all foreign vaccines within 24 hours. The Indian government should directly talk to foreign vaccine manufacturers, procure vaccines and then distribute them among the states

The Union government should request the countries that are hoarding more vaccines than the size of their population to supply some of its vaccines to India

All foreign vaccine manufacturers should be immediately given the approval to produce vaccines in India

216 crore vaccine doses in the pipeline

A total of 14,87,32,370 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 4,15,59,883 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).