Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Delhi L-G Of Committing 'contempt Of Court' Over MCD Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday revealed that he has recommended the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena to allow the MCD mayor elections on February 22 and alleged that the latter along with the BJP are forcibly and unconstitutionally trying to elect the mayor. Kejriwal said that the Supreme Court's decision of not allowing nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to vote in the elections is "a big win for AAP and the country" and that the Saxena-BJP "conspiracy" has been foiled.

"A while ago I sent a proposal to LG Sahab that the Mayoral elections should be held on February 22 and I hope that these elections will be held soon and a mayor is elected according to the people's choice," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Hon’ble LG tried to forcibly prevent Delhi govt from presenting its views before Hon’ble SC. This amounts to interference in administration of justice. https://t.co/zZEDdDs7DR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2023

Kejriwal shares 'shocking' revelations about L-G

The Delhi CM said that the attempts to influence the MCD polls by the L-G are "shocking" and alleged that the latter "tried his best to prevent the truth from reaching the Supreme Court". Kejriwal, citing an order from the L-G to the Urban Development (UD) Secretary said that Saxena forced him to appoint the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta as the advocate of the Delhi government when the government actually favoured the appointment of Gautam Narayan. The CM also alleged that Saxena in his order asked the UD secretary "to defend the petition in the SC," meaning "defend all my wrongdoings in the court".

Kejriwal also said that the UD secretary appointed Mehta as the advocate defying Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia's orders because he was being pressurised by the L-G through threats to his life and career.

"The L-G did this because he knew whatever he has done is illegal and unconstitutional. He won't be able to show his face if he is exposed in the Supreme court. He misused his position and appointed a single advocate for both sides (Delhi govt and his own)," said Kejriwal.

L-G's actions amount to contempt of court: Kejriwal

The Delhi CM cited examples of movies where a critical witness is kidnapped before his hearing and said that Saxeana has done something of the same sort. "I spoke to many lawyers and this amounts to interference in the administration of justice. It is criminal contempt of court. I also wrote this letter to him and I appeal to him that do not try to administer Delhi by resorting to such hooliganism", Kejriwal said.

When asked about the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "there is no such thing as a sharab ghotala. We made the most transparent policies and when the same policies were introduced in Punjab, there was an increase of 48% in revenue." He also added that this entire case is part of a "personal vendetta" and "political conspiracy."