'Arvind Kejriwal An Agitator, But...': BKU's Rakesh Tikait On 'Khalistan' Allegations

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, on Saturday, reacted to comic-poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas' allegations against AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said that Kejriwal is an agitator, but said that the allegations don't seem to be true.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) is an agitator, but doesn't seem to be so (of Khalistani views)... Kumar Vishwas was in his party. They had a rift over Rajya Sabha (seat)... Since he didn't get RS (seat), that's why these allegations...," Rakesh Tikait said.

Kumar Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He claimed that AAP national convenor had told him that he would either become Punjab's Chief Minster or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Kejriwal faces backlash after Kumar Vishwas' allegations

Following his accusations, Kejriwal has been under attack by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Meanwhile, AAP's Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha has refuted Vishwas' allegations. "They (BJP and Congress) are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. 100 years back, the British had also called Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'. Today, the corrupt people are calling Kejriwal a terrorist. History has repeated itself

Kejriwal has also termed poet's allegations as 'laughable', stating that he must be "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds hospitals and schools. "Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," Kejriwal said.

HM Amit Shah responds to Punjab CM's letter on Kejriwal's SFJ Links; 'Looking Into It'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday replied to Channi's letter on AAP's alleged relation with separatist group Sikh For Justice. Shah said that he has taken serious cognizance of the matter and is personally looking into it.

"As per your letter, one political party having relation with anti-India, separatist and banned organizations and using them for favours in elections is extremely alarming for the unity and integrity of the country. The agenda of such organization is no different from that of the enemies of the country," Amit Shah said. The Union Minister further added, "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India."

Image: ANI/PTI