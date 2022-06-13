Arvind Kejriwal Announces Plans To Redevelop 5 Markets In Delhi To Make Them 'world-class'

On Monday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made major announcements about the capital's five major markets. The Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar markets in Delhi will be redeveloped to make them "world class", he said. Kejriwal made the announcement in a video address on June 13.

According to Kejriwal, there are many well-known markets in Delhi and each market has its own uniqueness and tale to tell. In Delhi, there are approximately three and a half lakh shops, and approximately eight lakh people work here, he said.

Listing the famous markets chosen for development across Delhi, Kejriwal added, "We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices."

The Delhi Chief Minister tweeted a video of his live address, saying, "With the new identity, the markets of Delhi will now move towards progress. Important announcement regarding big markets of Delhi." Watch it here:

नई पहचान के साथ अब तरक्की की तरफ़ आगे बढ़ेंगे दिल्ली के बाज़ार। दिल्ली की बड़ी मार्केट्स को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | LIVE https://t.co/ZLyrnAy6Ph — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2022

Delhi govt to redevelop Gandhi Nagar market into garment hub

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that the reconstruction plan will be finalised through a design competition. Markets will be beautified and civic amenities will be improved as part of the Delhi government's effort, resulting in increased foot traffic and increased business. Furthermore, the Delhi government recently announced a phased redevelopment of the Gandhi Nagar textile market into a garment hub.

While Phase I will see improvements to basic services like as public restrooms, drinking water, streetlights, and CCTV cameras, Phase II will see the government focus on urban planning and architecture, as well as marketing the area at both the national and international levels.

(Image: ANI)