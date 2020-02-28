Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 25,000 Ex Gratia For Those Who Lost Their Homes In Violence

As the national capital limps back to normalcy after days of violent clashes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence that broke out on February 23.

Kejriwal stated that along with the ex gratia, the damage will further be assessed by the PWD department and the victims will be provided with the compensation accordingly. The Chief Minister also stated that the government has also started distributing food and temporary housing arrangements for those who have been dislocated is being done.

'Arrangements for people who have been dislocated'

Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Food is being distributed to everyone. NGOs are also helping us. Along with food, those who have been dislocated in the riots, we have arranged temporary areas for them to reside at. We have also made arrangements for people to stay in local communities. We will also arrange more tents if required."

Furthermore, he added, "Those people whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially, we will give Rs 25,000 cash as ex gratia relief to them. Those who have been seriously injured in the violence and can not be treated in government hospitals, the government will shift such patients to private hospitals."

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 43 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.

