Arvind Kejriwal Announces Six-point Action Plan To Clean Yamuna River By February 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025. Addressing the media, Kejriwal vowed to take a dip in the holy river after it is fully cleaned ahead of the next Assembly elections.

"It took 70 years for river Yamuna to become this dirty, it can't be cleaned within two days. I had promised people during the Delhi elections that the Yamuna would be cleaned by the next polls. We have started work on war-footing in this direction. We have 6 action points over it, I am personally monitoring it," the Chief Minister said.

Delhi Govt's six-point action plan includes:

Building of new sewer treatment plants

Increasing the capacity of existing plants

Changing the technology of old treatment plants

Waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers to be merged into sewers

Installation of sewer connections areas at nominal charges

Desilting and rehabilitation of sewers

Kejriwal said new sewer treatment plants are being built to increase the sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of wastewater a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD.

The CM added that the wastewater from four major drains falling in the Yamuna Najafgarh, Badshahpur, Supplementary, and Ghazipur is also being treated as part of the action plan.

In addition, sewer connections will be constructed in areas that don’t have them already and the government will shut down industries discharging industrial waste into the river, he said.

Moreover, wastewater from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that flow through stormwater drains into the Yamuna will be connected to the sewer network. He vowed that his government will clean up the Yamuna by the time the next Delhi elections come around.

“Our engineers and officers are hopeful that we will be able to clean the Yamuna by February 2025 with the implementation of the six-point action plan. Specific targets have been set for each action point and I will personally monitor the progress,” said Kejriwal.

Yamuna river pollution continues

Three-quarters of the capital's water demands are met by the Yamuna River. Regardless of the fact, several polluting industrial units poison the river's water on a daily basis. The most contaminated section of the river is between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, which accounts for only 2% of the river's length but carries 76% of the total pollutant weight.

The world's attention was recently drawn to a thick formation of toxic foam on the river's surface as thousands of people dressed in traditional attire stepped into poisonous waters to celebrate Chhath Puja. The National Capital discharges 58% of its waste into rivers, causing the water to become cloudy and discoloured.