Arvind Kejriwal Announces Virtual Yoga Classes For COVID Patients In Home Isolation

The Delhi government from January 12 will start online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal informed that under the initiative, each COVID patient will be sent a link to register for virtual yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

"The Delhi government is starting a new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' for the speedy recovery of all the Covid patients under home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity... We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Mentioning details of the programme, the Delhi CM added that the classes will be conducted from 6 am to 11 am, starting from Wednesday. Patients can register at any time. However, not more than 15 patients will be allowed in one batch so that the Yoga instructor could focus on each patient and the participants can interact with their instructor individually. Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

Fresh COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi

Meanwhile, amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The new restrictions include the closure of all private offices except those which are falling under the exempted category. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also directed the closing of restaurants and bars in the city.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported at least 19,166 new COVID-19 cases. The active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest since May 15 last year, according to the Delhi health administration. Apart from COVID infections, at least 17 people have succumbed to the COVID virus in the national capital in the latest update taking the cumulative death toll to 25,177. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 546 fresh Omicron cases falling after Maharashtra (1,247) and Rajasthan (645).

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)