Issuing a 'Yellow Alert' or Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that certain restrictions will be imposed across the city as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to stay over 0.5% for two days in a row. Speaking through a virtual briefing, the Delhi CM urged people to follow proper COVID-19 protocols and said that the government would later issue a complete order with details on the restrictions and exempted activities. Meanwhile, the restrictions under yellow alert will involve night curfews followed by the closure of educational institutions, the alternative opening of shops, partial capacity in public transport, among others. As per the CM's statement, these curbs will be imposed by the local authorities following an order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Also, appealing to the people to not panic, Kejriwal said that as most COVID-19 cases are mild and asymptomatic, there is no need to create a panic situation. Also, the state government is prepared to deal with the COVID and Omicron threat as it already remains under night lockdown restrictions since Monday.

Notably, the order came after a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the backdrop of the rising cases of Omicron in the national capital. Also, an official order has been issued by the DDMA which states a comprehensive account of the guidelines issued by the state government.

According to the Order of Alert issued by the DDMA, it states that with rapidly increasing COVID cases and positivity rate reaching more than 0.5% for two consecutive days besides regular increase in Omicron cases, the territory of NCT of Delhi has entered under Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan and will further fall under the restrictions of the yellow alert.

The notification also instructs concerned officials including district magistrates, district DCPs, Zonal deputy commissioners, concerned authorities of Municipal Corporation, among others to carry out the guidelines appropriately. As a part of the guidelines, shops dealing with nonessential items will operate on an odd-even basis while the weekly markets will be allowed at the half capacity of vendors.

Along with that, restaurants and bars will operate at 50% capacity between 8 AM -10 PM and 12 PM -10 PM respectively. All schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, banquets, auditoriums, and others will remain closed. Public transport will operate at 50% category. While government officers will work with 100% Grade 1 officers, private firms will be allowed to operate with 50% staff. A complete ban has been imposed on any kinds of social gatherings followed by shutting down of sports complexes, stadiums, and others.

COVID-19 in Delhi

With a total of 165 Omicron cases, Delhi has the second-highest number of infections after Maharashtra with 167 cases, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, with a single-day rise, it recorded 331 new coronavirus cases followed by one death.

