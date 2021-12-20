Arvind Kejriwal Bats For COVID-19 Booster Shots Amid Rising Omicron Cases In Delhi

Amid rising COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed media over the situation. In a press conference, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to provide booster shots to fully vaccinated people and asked citizens not to worry as the Government has made all the necessary arrangements. Additionally, a review meeting has been scheduled on December 23 to strengthen the home isolation program, added CM Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal's press briefing on new COVID-19 variant spurt:

"The Omicron variant is spreading very rapidly but the symptoms are mild, less hospitalisation and fewer chances of death. First of all, I want to tell everyone in Delhi that there is nothing to worry no need to panic because the Delhi govt has made all the arrangements. I request the Center to allow booster doses for people who are fully vaccinated. Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron," said Delhi CM.

The Chief also added that the Government has decided to come up with Delhi Teachers' University. 'The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session,' informed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Omicron situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, four fresh cases of the new variant were reported in Delhi today taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 28.

Four new #Omicron cases reported in Delhi today taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 28. The four people, found to be infected with the variant, are admitted to Max hospital, Saket. — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

AIIMS Chief warns India to 'be prepared for any eventuality'

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that India should prepare itself for any eventuality. The statement from the top doctor also came with the situation in the United Kingdom in view. Meanwhile, Omicron cases in India has crossed the tally of 150.

AIIMS' Dr Randeep Guleria on Omicron: