Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Jointly Launch 'CM Di Yogshala' In Four Cities Of Punjab Today

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in the state on Wednesday, a party statement said.

The statement came a day after Mann said his government will initially start the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative, under which people can avail free yoga classes, in four cities -- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said the government has launched a helpline number -- 7669400500 -- where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher.

People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga, he said.

"Today, so many people are suffering from diseases related to the respiratory system, blood pressure, sugar levels and heart issues. Therapeutic yoga can help all these patients a great deal," Singh said.

He said 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

"With 'CM di Yogshala', people will lead a healthier life, they will easily get yoga instructors and proper guidance," he said.

There will be a yoga meditation centre near 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' because a healthier lifestyle and regular yoga practice significantly lower the risk of many diseases, said the health minister.

Singh said it is the dream of Chief Minister Mann to make the state a 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab' and only a healthy Punjab can be a progressive Punjab. He also urged all the MLAs and officers to take part in this initiative to make Punjab healthy.

The AAP government in Delhi had launched the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free yoga classes in 2021. It was, however, stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor V K Saxena.