Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down In Tears While Talking About Manish Sisodia | WATCH

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday broke down in tears while inaugurating the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Daryapur Kalan, Bawana in the national capital. At the inauguration of the school in Bawana, the Kejriwal said, "Aaj, Manish ji ki badi yaad aa rahi hai (Today, I am missing Manish Sisodia)," Kejriwal said, after which he got emotional. Notably, Kejriwal's former deputy is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case.

"This was his dream. These people want to end the education revolution in Delhi. We won’t let it end," saying this, Kejirwal broke into tears. "Manish Ji started it. It was his dream that every child get a good education. They have imprisoned him for months by filing false cases against him. Why they have put him in jail?" he questioned.

"Big dacoits are roaming free in the country, but they haven’t caught them. They have put him in jail because Manish is making good schools and providing good education. If Manish Sisodia has not built good schools, they would have not put him in jail. They were feeling troubled because good schools were being made. Wherever I go, people appreciate Delhi schools. That’s why they are troubled," the CM said.

"We have to fulfil the dreams of Manish ji. He would come out of jail very soon. Because the truth cannot be defeated," an emotional Kejriwal said.

Sisodia, the former education Minister and the Deputy CM is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case in Tihar jail. He was first arrested in February for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.