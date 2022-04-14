Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On LSR College Row; 'Education Should Be Top Priority'

Weighing in on the row over Lady Shri Ram College withdrawing the invite to BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal opined that education should be the top priority. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he contended that students should focus on education at this stage of their life. Moreover, the AAP supremo contended that India cannot progress if students keep fighting among themselves and indulge in hooliganism. This also assumes significance in the wake of the recent clashes at the Kaveri hostel in JNU.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We go to schools and colleges for studying. Education should be (the top priority). The country will progress only when there is education. The country will not progress if there are fights among students."

The LSR College row

Besides being a BJP leader, Guru Prakash Paswan is an Assistant Professor of Law at Patna University and an advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. On Wednesday, he revealed that the SC-ST cell of the LSR College had invited him to speak on the theme- 'Ambedkar Beyond Constitution' on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. In a long Twitter post, he expressed shock at the fact that the event was cancelled at the last moment owing to his political affiliation.

Explaining the sequence of events in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Paswan remarked, "A week ago, I was invited saying that the University is celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti and we are organising a session on Ambedkar beyond Constitution. I was looking forward to it. LSR is a premier institution. But unfortunately, I got a message from the organizers yesterday that the invite has been rescinded and it has been cancelled at the behest of some resistance from the student community. I did not delve deep into it because it was meaningless on my part to do so."