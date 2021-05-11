Arvind Kejriwal Calls For Ramping Up COVID Vaccine Production; Backs Compulsory Licensing

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for increasing the production of COVID-19 vaccines on a war footing. While reiterating the aim of his government to vaccinate all residents of the national capital in the next three months, he flagged the shortage of doses. Revealing that Delhi only has a few days of vaccine stock left, Kejriwal contended that the problem lies in the fact that only two companies are manufacturing the novel coronavirus vaccines.

To ramp up production, he backed the invocation of compulsory licensing for vaccines, a proposal that has not been accepted by the Centre until now. Recently, it informed the Supreme Court that compulsory licensing of vaccines will prove counter-productive at this stage when India is "actively engaging itself with global organizations at a diplomatic level to find out a solution" in its best possible interest. A total of 31,69,675 persons have been inoculated in Delhi, 9,22,949 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Today, only two companies are manufacturing the vaccine. Both of them together produce only 6-7 crore vaccines in a month. We will take more than two years to vaccinate the entire population at this pace. By then, India might witness more waves of COVID-19 and a lot of damage. We should increase vaccine production on a war footing and make a national plan on vaccinating every citizen of the country in the next few months."

"Many companies should be involved in manufacturing vaccines. The Centre should acquire the formula of making vaccine from these two companies and give it to all companies who can safely produce vaccines. In such a tough situation, the Centre has the power to do this," the AAP chief added.

दिल्ली में चल रहे वैक्सीनेशन अभियान पर महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस वार्ता | LIVE https://t.co/wAJZeRZhYA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2021

Vaccination policy in India

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market.

The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.