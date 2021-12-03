Arvind Kejriwal Claims Delhi No. 1 In World In Terms Of CCTV Cameras Installed Per Sq Km

In a major boost towards closed-circuit surveillance in Delhi, an additional 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras are set to be installed in the national capital, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. This will take the total number of CCTV cameras in Delhi to 4.15 lakh, he said. The additional CCTV installations are being set up as part of the second phase of the AAP government's project.

Citing a survey, Kejriwal said that Delhi is well ahead of London, New York, Singapore, and Paris in terms of CCTV cameras per square mile.

"In the past seven years, since the AAP government came to power, a total of 2,75,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the city – on the streets, public places, colonies, schools, Kejriwal said. “In the world, Delhi has the highest number of CCTV cameras per square kilometre. A survey of 150 cities has shown this. Per square mile, Delhi has 1,826 CCTV cameras. London comes second to this with 1,138,” he said during a press conference.

"In the country, Chennai comes second in terms of CCTV cameras, and Delhi has three times the number that Chennai has. Moreover, Delhi has 11 times the number of cameras that Mumbai has, Kejriwal said, adding that the installations have helped the police in solving crimes.

State-of-the-art CCTV cameras to be set up in Delhi

The cameras are being set up by Bharat Electronics Limited that are state-of-the-art and modern in design, the CM said. If a camera is not working, the command centre will be alerted and officials will be informed via SMS. If the camera is broken or is not functioning, an alarm will be sounded at the command centre.

"Recording up to 30 days can be saved in the 4-megapixel cameras. Live footage from the cameras will be available for three to four people who can access it with passwords. The feed from the CCTV cameras is being monitored from the command center," he added.

Image: PTI/Pixabay