Arvind Kejriwal Ecstatic As AAP Gets National Party Tag: Nothing Less Than A Miracle

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called Aam Aadmi Party getting the national party status "nothing short of a miracle." The Election Commission of India granted the 11-year-old AAP national party status for its electoral performances in Delhi, Punjab and Goa. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal tweeted, "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well."

Welcoming the development, AAP MP Raghav Chadha termed the party as the fastest-growing political startup of the country and said, “Today AAP has been given the status of a national party. I would like to congratulate all AAP volunteers who worked tirelessly to take the party to this milestone. I salute Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.”

AAP joins national parties' club

Born out of the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement in 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party is now part of an exclusive club of national parties, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the National People's Party (NPP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

While AAP got a status update, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) lost national party status on the same day. The poll body also revoked the state party status granted to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.