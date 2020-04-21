Arvind Kejriwal Emphasises On Food Security To Poor, Announces Ration For 30 Lakh People

In the thick of Coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that 30 lakh more people who don't have ration cards will be given ration. Addressing the daily press briefing over Coronavirus, the Chief Minister on Tuesday stated that his government has given full food security to the poor people.

"We have given full food security to poor people. 30 lakh more people who don't have ration cards will be given ration. Nearly 1 crore people in Delhi are being given free ration," said Kejriwal.

Furthermore, Kejriwal stated that the government is also giving 2000 food coupons to each MLA and MP in Delhi to distribute them among the needy. Meanwhile, 2081 cases have been reported in Delhi till yesterday night. Of these, 431 have recovered & 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1603 active cases.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: 1336 cases reported & 705 persons recover in last 24 hours

Delhi Govt Will Conduct COVID-19 Test On Mediapersons

Kejriwal on Tuesday also said that his government will conduct COVID-19 test on media persons in the national capital after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai. Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for media persons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that."

"I am getting news that journalists and reporters have been found positive in other states. We are starting a centre from tomorrow and the journalists can go there and get themselves tested for free," Kejriwal said in the press brief.

READ: Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for kin of health workers who die fighting COVID-19

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,656, including 14,255 active cases. While 559 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,842 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

READ: Delhi govt will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital: Kejriwal

READ: Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal