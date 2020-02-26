The Debate
Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over IB Officer's Death Amid Violence In Delhi

General News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, amid escalating violence in Delhi

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, amid escalating violence in the national capital. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal said that it was a tragic loss of life and the culprits responsible must not be spared. Citing the current situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said that is was painful to watch the people of Delhi suffering.

READ | 'Situation Alarming': Delhi CM Seeks Curfew Amid Violence, Recommends Calling In Army

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee was on Wednesday found dead in riot-hit northeast Delhi. His body was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area. The officer, identified as Ankit Sharma, was 26-year-old. His body has been taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 20 Killed,189 People Injured; Borders Sealed

'Alarming situation'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed distress over the 'alarming situation', and had called for immediate imposition of curfew in the affected areas. The Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday to review the law and order situation. On the same day, a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah along with Kejriwal. 

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, Kejriwal highlighted the inability of the police to control the situation despite all its effort. He suggested the involvement of the army to control the situation and stated that he is writing to the Home Minister regarding the same.

READ | 'Shut The Shops, Leave': Delhi Police Announces Section 144 In Seelampur Amid Violence

READ | NSA Ajit Doval Given Charge Of Curbing Delhi Violence; Will Brief CCS & PM: Sources

Published:
COMMENT
