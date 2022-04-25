Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over Delhi Building Collapse; Says 'monitoring Rescue Ops'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the tragic collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday and informed that he is keeping an eye on the ongoing relief work and other developments in the accident.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also informed about the ongoing relief work. Around 5-6 labourers were working on the building when the tragic mishap occurred on Monday afternoon. They are feared to be trapped under the debris and are being searched for by the rescue team posted at the site.

The rescue operation is underway. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after people informed police about the collapsed building. "A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," the Delhi fire service officials told ANI.

Delhi building collapse

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan informed Republic, "All the officials have reached the place. I will be reaching the spot soon. We had already declared the building a danger zone. Even after that, some people were working there." He assured, "Those who will be found involved in this, we will take action against them." "It was an old building, and some workers were repairing it. Currently, no one was living in the building. We have not yet found who are the owners of the building," he further informed.