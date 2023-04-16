Arvind Kejriwal Flays BJP Ahead Of Central Agency Probe, ‘CBI Instructed To Arrest Me'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed innocence in the Delhi Excise policy case and stated he will honour the summons and appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. He lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of instructing the Central agency to arrest him. Notably, CBI had issued a summon to Kejriwal on April 14 to appear before the agency on April 16, as a witness in the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy case, in which the Ex-Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sidosia has already been arrested.

“They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a video message on April 16.

I have received summons from CBI. I will certainly honour it. My press conference on the same. https://t.co/JwFtwb5Kfq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

“You (BJP) say that I am corrupt. I was a Commissioner in the Income Tax department, I could have earned crores if I wanted to. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest,” Kejriwal added.

‘Will answer all questions’: Kejriwal

Claiming that he has nothing to hide Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “I will answer all the questions with all honesty. There is nothing to hide if I have not done anything wrong.” He attacked the BJP and also accused the party of threatening key people in various institutions, “BJP is threatening media people, judges, political leaders, businessmen, industrialists and asking them to abide by their instructions otherwise they will be jailed,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other cabinet colleagues will accompany the Delhi CM to the CBI office while he appears in the probe into the Delhi Excise policy case at the CBI office. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

What questions may the CBI ask Kejriwal?

According to officials, Arvind Kejriwal may be quizzed on the statements given by the other accused in the case on the way in which the Delhi Excise policy was manipulated to favour the liquor businessmen and the 'South liquor lobby'. Additionally, information may also be sought from him as to what extent he was aware about the change in the policy and the influence exercised by the liquor businessmen and the south group.

Moreover, Kejriwal may also be probed on the amount of his involvement in the excise policy formulation before it was sent for approval, the officials informed.