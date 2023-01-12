Last Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Recovery Notice Of ₹164 Cr, Delhi Govt Asked To Pay Amount In 10 Days

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores spent in party's political advertisements

Astha Singh

Image: PTI


Trouble has mounted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a recovery notice of Rs 164 crore has been issued to the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. This comes in connection with the political advertisements allegedly published by the AAP regime in various publications from 2015 to 2017 in the name of government advertisements. Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements.

The Rs 164 crore recovery notice has been issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP). The notice also consists of the interest on the given amount and has made it mandatory for the Delhi government to pay the whole amount within 10 days. "If the amount is not deposited within 10 days of issuing the notice, failing which further necessary action as per law will be taken in this matter."

However, there has been no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the AAP.

BJP hits out at AAP; alleges advertising expenditure as 'scam'

BJP has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi party for misusing taxpayers' money and termed it as an 'advertising scam'. Saffron party leader Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal and his party has received a recovery notice of Rs 164 crore. Advertisements of Kejriwal and AAP are published but the money is being paid by the Delhi people. What kind of justice is this? This notice needs to immediately return and should apologise to Delhi as well as the citizens of the country. I would also like to urge LG Saxena to introduce a guideline so that this doesn't happen in future."

BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed AAP as 'Aur Advertisement-vali Party'. He further said, "The manner in which the AAP has spent the Delhi people's tax money for personal and political advertisements is a clear-cut violation of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court's order. They will now begin playing the victim card. The advertisements were not done for Janata's awareness but only for political advantage and should be paid by AAP".
 

